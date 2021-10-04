Olivia Colman, Ed Helms' animated film Ron's Gone Wrong gets a release date in India

October is set to be a movie season considering some of the biggest films are slated to hit the screens in India, this month. Another Hollywood release has now been announced for October 29 release and it's the animated flick Ron's Gone Wrong featuring a voice cast of Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall and more.

Ron's Gone Wrong is a touching tale about friendship and features an amazing voice cast. The film has been Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine along with Sarah Smith and Octavio Rodriguez as co-directors. Ron's Gone Wrong revolves around a unique tale of friendship between a middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally connected device. After Ron begins to malfunction, the boy and him find themselves in adventurous situations that test their friendship and teach them the true meaning of it.

The film will see Hangover fame, Zach Galifianakis lending his voice for Ron, the digitally connected device whereas Jack Dylan Grazer as Barney Pudowski, the middle-schooler who befriends the bot. The Crown star Olivia Colman joins as the voice actor for Barney's maternal grandmother and Ed Helms as Barney's father.

Another special element for the film apart from its eclectic cast is that Liam Payne will have his new single Sunshine released as a part of the film.

With Ron's Gone Wrong releasing in India on October 29, the film will be clashing with Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer Dune in the Maharashtra theatres. While Dune is releasing in India on October 22, its Maharashtra release has been pushed to October 29 to avoid clashes with other big films.

ALSO READ: No Time To Die to face release CLASH with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in Maharashtra?