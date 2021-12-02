Olivia Colman jokingly recalls why she allowed Dakota Johnson to ink her: It was my midlife crisis

Dakota Johnson has recently inked her The Lost Daughter co star Olivia Colman after a dance party with the cast. During an interview with Town & Country, via PEOPLE, the star recalled how she gave Colman the tattoo and the latter also shared her own reaction about the same.

Johnson told Town & Country, via PEOPLE that she gave her first stick-and-poke tattoo to Olivia Colman. However, Colman revealed that she went through the entire process because she wanted Johnson to think of her as someone "cool." "Maybe it was me being completely seduced by this gorgeous person," Colman revealed adding that she might have also agreed to the tattoo because of her "midlife crisis!"

Johnson also recalled that the cast members were happy to have been at a dance party as a part of their post-vaccination life. "The thing is, people are not behaving normally. If you go to a party, you f*****g rage," she added. While Johnson revealed that Netflix had paid for a cast dinner party, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Dakota had the dance party in mind! "Maggie was like, 'Instead of having a dinner, let's have a dance party,' " the actress said.

The Lost Daughter has released its official trailer and will be released on the streaming platform Netflix on December 31. While the movie has been developed from Elena Ferrante's novel with the same name, the storyline has been totally revealed yet. Director Maggie Gyllenhaal once told PEOPLE Magazine that the movie is more about "how complicated it is to be a mother."

