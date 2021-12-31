Olivia Colman jokingly says she pushed for a scene with Paul Mescal in The Lost Daughter to 'flirt' with him

Olivia Colman quipped that she purposefully placed moments with Paul Mescal into The Lost Daughter so she could flirt with him. The 47-year-old actress will be featured in the Netflix psychological thriller and claims that after seeing Mescal on the BBC TV show Normal People, she invented a sequence so she could spend time with him on screen.

When asked if she had fun working with him, she told The Sun, as per Daily Mail, "That's always fun, but that wasn't even in the script. I just did that." Olivia subsequently reversed her statement, emphasising that the moment was in the screenplay from the start, before heaping praises on her co-star. She added: "It was in the script, it was. I was a huge fan from watching Normal People and I was a bit giddy [when I met him]." The Oscar winner went on to say that, while she "couldn't look him in the eyes" to begin with, Mescal's work as an actor and singer is "beautiful."

This comes after the film's director, Maggie Gyllenhaal, stated that Colman, who plays a professor confronted with her dark history, "did not like to talk much on set." Maggie told The New York Times newspaper: 'Olivia really didn’t like to talk about much. I wonder, actually, if it’s because it was relatively recently that she got power as an actress if she feels similar to the way I feel as an actress, which is it’s very rare that somebody values my ideas.

Peter Sarsgaard and Dakota Johnson also star in The Lost Daughter. The film is now in theatres and will be available on Netflix on December 31.

