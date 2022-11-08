Olivia Culpo REVEALS thinking she and ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas 'were going to get married'

While Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are currently living out their happily ever after, even welcoming a baby girl named Malti Marie in 2022, the fellow Jonas Brother has had his fair share of past relationships. One of them, a more serious one was with Olivia Culpo , who he dated from 2013 to 2015. Their sudden breakup left everyone surprised and years later, the 30-year-old supermodel is coming clean about how the split with the 30-year-old singer-actor affected her personally...

During the premiere of her new reality series, The Culpo Sisters, - which follows the Culpo sisters; Olivia, Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo "as they go about their lives, loves, and businesses together in LA" - Olivia Culpo was asked to talk about her past relationship with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas. Olivia first tried to sidestep the sensitive questions about her relationship: "Do I have to talk about that?" However, taking a plunge, Culpo spoke candidly about dating and splitting up with Jonas.

Reflecting on the earlier days of her relationship with Nick Jonas, via Just Jared, Olivia Culpo recalled, "I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me. I moved to LA with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great, right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity."

Talking about how she thought the ex-couple "were going to get married," Olivia Culpo added, "My whole identity was in him. Which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night, looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn't afford, thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent."

Olivia Culpo also divulged how there were times that she "couldn't even afford my groceries." In conclusion, Culpo stated that the Nick Jonas breakup was "a serious, pivotal moment for me," which "taught me that you can't give up."

Interestingly, Olivia Culpo had featured in Nick Jonas' Jealous MV. As for her relationships after Nick, Olivia was romantically linked with Tim Tebow before indulging in an on-again, off-again relationship with Danny Amendola. Since the summer of 2019, she's been dating Christian McCaffrey.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Love Story

Nick Jonas may have been in many highly-publicised relationships, but it's his love story with Priyanka Chopra that had the last laugh! What started as a flirty DMs exchange in 2016, transformed into a relationship we're all envious of. On July 19, 2018, a day after PeeCee's 36th birthday, Nick went down on one knee, with an expensive, gorgeous Tiffany ring in tow, and proposed to his ladylove in Crete, Greece.

On Nick Jonas' engagement to Priyanka Chopra, Olivia Culpo reacted to People: "I think that any time anybody can find love, especially in this industry — because it's difficult. You can see there's a track record of things not working out. So, I'm so happy for him. I wish that everybody can find love and happiness. That does not mean that I would not wish that for him."

The beginning of December 2018 saw Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra indulging in a three-day long big, fat wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, which included both Christian and Hindu marriage traditions. Fast forward to January 21, 2022, when the couple announced the arrival of their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogacy, on Instagram. Their joint caption read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Notably, Priyanka Chopra has appeared in two Jonas Brothers music videos, alongside her J Sisters; Joe Jonas' wife and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle Jonas. One being Sucker and the other, What A Man Gotta Do. In an interview with Variety, Priyanka Chopra was asked if we'd ever get to see her and her hubby dearest Nick Jonas act or sing together, which would surely leave Nickyanka fans elated: "I love working with Nick so you'll see things happen as the years unfold. But I'll never sing with him... Not like him [Her voice in comparison to Nick Jonas]! No chance. He's a musical prodigy... We're definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together."