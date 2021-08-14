Olivia Jade CONFIRMS split from Jackson Guthy after two years of reconciling: 'I am indeed single'

Olivia Jade Giannulli and boyfriend Jackson Guthy have split up again, two years after reconciling. During an Instagram Story Q&A on Thursday, the 21-year-old social media star and daughter of Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli revealed her single status. When asked whether she was single, Olivia Jade replied, "I am indeed," and posted a picture with her hands in the air.

Interestingly, Olivia and Guthy, previously broke up in 2019 in the aftermath of the college admissions scandal, in which her parents were accused of paying USD 500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate the vlogger and her older sister Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, despite the fact that neither of them had ever participated in the sport. Both Loughlin and Giannulli were sentenced to jail for their roles in the scandal. However, by August of that year, the couple had rekindled their relationship, with Guthy posting a picture on Instagram of the couple kissing in front of a mirror.

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, Olivia Jade addressed the scandal in a Red Table Talk interview in December 2020. “We had the means to do something and we completely took it and ran with it. It was something that it was wrong,” she said. “It really can’t be excused. On paper, it’s bad — it’s really bad. But I think what a lot of people don’t know is my parents came from a place of just, ‘I love my kids, I just want to help my kids — whatever is best for them — I worked my whole life to provide for my family.’ I think they thought it was normal.” Guthy expressed support of his then-girlfriend at the time, writing on Instagram, "Very proud of you!"

According to PEOPLE, Olivia hasn't mentioned Guthy in a social media post since New Year's Day, when she posted a video of the couple dancing to CHIC's "Le Freak."

ALSO READ:Olivia Jade RESPONDS to Gossip Girl reboot's jibe at her and mom Lori Loughlin's college admission scandal