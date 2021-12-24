Olivia Jade reveals THIS Harry Potter star slid into her DMs; Find out

Olivia Jade is calling out a "Harry Potter" actor for slithering into her direct messages. The 22-year-old YouTuber and "DWTS" veteran featured on E! Online's "Down in the DMs" series, which delves into private messages celebrities get on social media.

She outed herself for contacting "DWTS" judge Derek Hough after failing to say goodbye on the programme, and she outed another celebrity who messaged her. “I’m really sorry I’m going to expose you but I think you’re probably a really nice person,” she apologized before revealing Tom Felton sent her a DM. “Hello mate. Dig your work,” he wrote, followed by a snake emoji as per US Weekly. The snake emblem was connected with Felton's character Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" films, but Jade missed the reference.

“I haven’t seen the ‘Harry Potter’ movies so I didn’t get the joke,” she said. “I didn’t respond and now I just exposed that I’ve seen it and I didn’t respond so that’s also rude of me. I think most people would probably understand and be excited by it. I just need to watch more movies.” However, Felton's friendship with Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson, who said she had a love on the Ophelia actor when they were youngsters, has already aroused eyebrows. Despite fans' wishes for them to be a love pair, both actors have said that they are now simply friends.

Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin's daughter ignited dating rumours with Jacob Elordi earlier this month, after he separated from Kaia Gerber a month before. The YouTuber and the Euphoria actor, 24, are "hanging out together," according to a source who spoke exclusively to Us on Wednesday, December 22. According to the source, the couple has gone on "some dates" lately but are "keeping it casual" for the time being.

