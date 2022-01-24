Olivia Munn admits feeling 'less post partum' as she gets her hair done in a CUTE selfie with son Malcolm

Olivia Munn has been vocal about her struggles as a new mom after welcoming her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney. After the actress recently opened up about breastfeeding being hard, Munn in her recent post admitted to feeling "little less post partum" after her hairstylist gave her a blowout as she posted a cute mirror selfie with her son.

Taking to Instagram, Olivia dropped a sweet photo of herself, holding onto her on Malcolm Hiep while she got her hair done. Revealing how thankful she was for her hairstylist to give her a surprise, Munn wrote, "When your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you’re in your robe and not going anywhere. Thank you @bykileyfitz for making today feel a little less post partum. ILYSM!"

In the photo, Munn can be seen holding baby Malcolm on her lap. The little one can be seen sucking on a pacifier while wearing a cute onesie and a beanie. Olivia who is seen clicking the mirror selfie can be seen flashing a wide smile.

Olivia's post received a lot of love from her fans as well as her friends including, Kate Hudson who wrote, "Oh mommy the best to be in that baby space." Also, fellow star Kimberly Williams-Paisley left a comment saying, "YAY!!" on Munn's post.

Check out Olivia Munn's post here:

Last week, the actress opened up about her breastfeeding struggles in her Instagram post as she said, "8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard."

Munn welcomed baby Malcolm in November last year along with comedian John Mulaney who had previously confirmed the duo were to become parents during his appearance on Seth Meyers' show in September.

