Olivia Munn and John Mulaney reportedly privately welcomed their first child in November

According to TMZ reports, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn secretly welcomed their baby last month. According to sources, as per Page Six, Munn gave birth to a son on November 24 in Los Angeles. Mulaney, 39, and Munn, 41, began dating earlier this year after Mulaney's divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler.

However, prior to giving birth, the actress admitted that she and the stand-up comedian were "nervous" about becoming parents. Interestingly, Mulaney and Munn sparked dating rumours in May and were first photographed together over lunch in June. Munn had not publicly dated anyone since her 2017 breakup from Aaron Rodgers, while Mulaney filed for divorce from Tendler, 36, in July after seven years of marriage. Many fans have been puzzled by the timeline of the couple's relationship, as Page Six reported in May that Mulaney and Tendler were divorcing — the same month he was linked to Munn.

The couple faced immediate backlash following the pregnancy announcement, forcing Munn to spend the majority of her pregnancy out of the spotlight. “It’s hard to be pregnant for the first time and have anybody say anything besides, like, ‘Congratulations,’” she said as per Page Six in November, adding that “there’s no way anyone could know what any of [Mulaney’s] relationships were or what our relationship is.”

Olivia also opened up at the time on her pregnancy news getting leaked. She said, "I think what was harder was when you have people talking about it and leaking it out there before I'm ready to talk about it."

ALSO READ:Olivia Munn BLASTS media for speculating about split with John Mulaney amid pregnancy