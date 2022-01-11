Olivia Munn captures loving boyfriend John Mulaney giving their newborn son Malcolm ‘the smooshiest smoosh’

Olivia Munn recently took to Instagram to share the cutest moment between boyfriend, John Mulaney, the famous stand-up comedian and their newborn son, Malcolm. In the picture, the Saturday Night Live writer holds his newborn baby in a tender cradle between his hands and is seen kissing Malcolm on the neck. The family is seen enjoying a cozy night in, spending time together.

Olivia captioned the post as, "The smooshiest smoosh (And yep, our Christmas tree is still up)", adoring the duo and hilariously mentioning the Christmas tree that still hangs up in the background of the photo. The endearing post comes after Mulaney's divorce was finalized with ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler last week. Olivia and Mulaney had confirmed their relationship in May of 2021 and their son was born soon after in November. During his interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September, John had announced the expected arrival of their child and expressed his candid feelings for the two, "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery". The Big Mouth star has had a history of alcohol and cocaine abuse for which he sought help in December 2020 after 15 years of sobriety.

Check out Olivia Munn's Instagram post featuring John Mulaney and baby Malcolm below:

Since becoming a mom, Olivia has been all about sweet little Malcolm on Instagram. Munn had shared the first snap of their baby in December via Instagram calling the newborn her "Golden Ox baby" and wished her audience a happy holiday as she captioned the post, "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays."

