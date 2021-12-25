Olivia Munn CONFIRMS she has welcomed a son with John Mulaney, reveals name in sweet Christmas post

Olivia Munn has announced the birth of her first child with comedian John Mulaney, and she has even disclosed the name of her little bundle of joy is of Scottish and Vietnamese origin. On Friday, the 41-year-old actress shared a gorgeous photo of the newborn boy on Christmas Eve.

With the caption, she disclosed the child's name to her 2.8 million followers. "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays." As per Daily Mail, Malcolm is a Scottish and Gaelic name that signifies "devotee of Saint Columba." However, John also posted a cute shot of Malcolm wrapped in a cosy blanket. "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet," he joked in the caption, before hitting a more serious note. "I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

This comes only weeks after it was revealed that she and the 39-year-old comedian Mulaney had a secret baby boy the day before Thanksgiving. This September, John revealed Olivia was pregnant, amid a relationship that became public after his divorce from his wife, Anna Marie Tendler. Meanwhile, the parents did not provide any additional information about their newborn son.

While most people seemed to be overjoyed with the couple's new arrival, John's ex-wife turned to social media on December 19, just after news of the baby's birth, to discreetly criticise her ex. She captioned a sombre Instagram image "Norman F****** Rockwell," the title of a cutting Lana del Rey song about a relationship with an immature guy.

