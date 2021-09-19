Olivia Munn DEBUTS her baby bump on Instagram after John Mulaney announced pregnancy news

Olivia Munn, the pregnant actress, took to Instagram for the first time to show off her growing baby bump. Olivia uploaded a glowy selfie video on her Instagram story to commemorate a new collaboration with Petco, in which she highlighted the significance of dogs' mental health. For the occasion, the expectant mother donned a basic gray T-shirt with stacked gold necklaces. While paparazzi have been snapping pictures of the pregnant actress in recent weeks, this is the first time Munn has posted proof of her pregnancy.

However, nearly two weeks ago, comedian John Mulaney revealed the couple's pregnancy. He spoke on Late Night With Seth Meyers to reveal that he and Olivia are not only in a "really beautiful" relationship, but that they are also planning to become parents. "In the spring," he explained, "I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn. I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy," John said as per E! News.

Meanwhile, Olivia has also spoken out about the "outpouring of love and support" they've received since announcing the news. "There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I've heard about it, but they really come up in full force," she explained. "There's a really great dad tribe too. Everyone that comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me."

Interestingly, for now, Olivia remarked, they "haven't decided" if they'll find out the baby's sex before giving birth. "It's a good surprise to find out," she said. "There's very few surprises in life."