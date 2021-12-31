Olivia Munn drops new photos of 'adora bao' son Malcolm with dad John Mulaney

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney recently embraced parenthood after welcoming their son Malcolm Hiệp on November 24. It seems the couple are enjoying their time with the little one and have already got him into the holiday spirit. Taking to Instagram, Munn shared new photos of their baby boy with his father John Mulaney who was seen pulling a prank.

In the first few Instagram stories, Olivia gave us a glimpse of her mother practising her New Year dinner and was seen making báhn bao. After giving a peek at the same, Olivia then shared a photo of John holding their little one by playfully putting him in the bun steamer and wrote, "Lol, daddy's new báhn bao recipe," along with a dancing dumpling emoji.

In another Instagram story, Munn gave a closer look at their son Malcolm and captioned it as, "adora-bao."

Check out Olivia Munn's posts here:

Munn confirmed her and Mulaney's son's birth a week ago after she shared a gorgeous snap of the little one and revealed his name in an Instagram post as she wished her fans for the holiday season.

Mulaney had confirmed back in September that he was expecting his first child with Olivia and also spoke about their relationship for the first time during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The Saturday Night Live alum had said, "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

