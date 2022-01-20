Olivia Munn gets candid about struggles of her motherhood journey; Quips ‘Breastfeeding Is Hard’

Olivia Munn recently opened up about the "hard" part of motherhood. The Newsroom star, 41, took to Instagram and opened up about her struggle with breastfeeding, nearly two months after welcoming her son Malcolm with partner John Mulaney last year. Taking to the social media platform, Olivia wrote: "Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply. 8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard.”

In another story, Munn posted a photograph of her adorable pup cuddling with her pillow. "At least someone is making good use of my breastfeeding pillow," she joked. Munn also did a poll on her Insta Story, asking, "Any other moms taking allll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?" In which almost more than half of the responders agreed that lactating can be a challenge.

Just last week, Olivia shared a glimpse of Malcolm sleeping, she captioned the video writing, "My baby naps like Spider-Man." In the video, little Malcolm was seen pointing his pinky and index finger while he held his hand in a small fist which resembled the same position the superhero holds his hands to shoot out his spider webs.

Munn and Mulaney welcomed their first child together on November 24, 2021. The couple had confirmed their pregnancy in September after the comedian appeared Seth Meyers' talk show. Munn and Mulaney got together shortly after it was announced that he was divorcing his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, in May 2021.