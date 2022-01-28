Olivia Munn & John Mulaney's son Malcolm enjoys a cute play date with Henry Golding's daughter Lyla; SEE PICS

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are enjoying their parenting phase after welcoming son Malcolm in November and recently, the couple also organised a play date for their little one with actor Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo's baby daughter Lyla. Olivia posted on Instagram an adorable selfie of both the couples with their little ones clicked by Mulaney.

Ever since Olivia and John welcomed their first baby together, we have seen glimpses of the duo and their little one in separate photos. The actress on Thursday dropped one of their first family photos where the trio are in one frame and were joined by friends Henry Golding and his wife along with their 10-month-old daughter Lyla.

Sharing adorable photos of Malcolm and Lyla's first meet, Munn wrote in the captions, "Malcolm met Lyla today." She also dropped a series of videos in her Instagram story where the Crazy Rich Asians star was seen playing with his daughter while his wife Liv Lo was seen sharing a cute cuddle with Munn and Mulaney's son.

Check out Olivia Munn's post here:

Olivia's post also received a lot of love from their friends including Adair Curtis who wrote, "OK, we're coming over and bringing Arrow for the next baby hang." Also, Ashley Park and Jamie Chung commented with heart-eye emojis. If there was one person who seemed to have felt left out from this cute play date, it was comedian Whitney Cummings who wrote, "I guess this Evite went to junk."

Munn and Mulaney welcomed son Malcolm Hiep Mulaney on November 24, 2022. The couple's pregnancy was confirmed by John in September during his appearance on Seth Meyers' talk show.

