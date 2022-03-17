Olivia Munn opens up about postpartum anxiety, reveals how she copes with it

Following Kylie Jenner, Olivia Munn is also stepping up and speaking about her struggles with postpartum. The Predator actress welcomed her son Malcolm in late 2021 with boyfriend John Mulaney. The actress is opening up about her postpartum struggles and how her body has changed in a recent Instagram story and also revealed what she does to cope with the anxiety that comes with childbirth.

In a new Instagram story, Munn posted a selfie smiling as she popped a thumbs up for the camera and wrote, "My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being, my post-party anxiety is still here (and horrible), but I got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today. Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more like myself. Hope I can keep it up." Previously, Munn has been quite vocal about her struggles with becoming a mother while she once shared her disappointment and sense of failure that engulfed her when she could not produce enough milk for her child.

Check out Olivia Munn's Instagram story below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, things seem to be looking up for the new mommy as it was recently announced that Munn would be starring in the upcoming Walking Dead spin-off series Tales of the Walking Dead beside Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher and Gage Munroe. The six-episode series is said to be an anthology of the original and is based on new as well as existing characters within The Walking Dead universe. However, the release date for the series is yet to be announced.

