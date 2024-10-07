Olivia Munn Opens Up About Her New Mom Struggles; Laments Using A Baby Wrap Is 'More Difficult Than...'

Olivia Munn is seeking help from fellow moms to figure out how to correctly use a baby wrap so she can strap her three-week-old daughter to her chest while tackling endless new mom chores. On Sunday, October 6, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress, 44, shared a video on her Instagram detailing her strive to perfect the technique.

“I know I’m doing this wrong, which is why I’m not letting her go,” Munn began the video, standing in her kitchen wearing a casual white T-shirt and glasses while holding her newborn, whom she welcomed with husband John Mulaney on September 14.

Expressing her desire to use a mom wrap since her son Malcolm, 2, was a baby, Munn labeled the task “so difficult.” Reckoning that not all of her followers may be mothers and familiar with what she was trying to do, Munn explained the garment she was working with, saying it helps moms hold their babies securely while keeping their hands free. “But I just can’t figure it out,” she lamented.

Munn went on to praise the moms who can do it as “queens,” revealing that she has checked out all of YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram for tutorials that might help but has been disappointed so far. Complaining to moms who say “It's not difficult,” Munn stated that wrapping her baby to herself is “more difficult than origami.”

Many fans and fellow moms chimed in with their advice on how to correctly use a wrap in the actress’s comments section. While one user directed Munn to a sling/wrap library near her so she could learn from professionals, another simply suggested opting for a carrier instead of the traditional method, as it is equally effective.

The American Academy of Pediatrics even has guidelines to assist new moms in shopping for carriers. “Take your baby with you when you shop for the carrier so you can match it to their size. Make sure the carrier supports their back and that the leg holes are small enough that they can’t possibly slip through. Look for sturdy material,” the AAP advises.

When using wraps or carriers, the organization dedicated to the health and well-being of children recommends parents follow a few basic safety guidelines, including ensuring that their babies’ mouths and noses are not covered by fabric so they can breathe. They also advise against using carriers or straps for premature babies or infants with respiratory problems.

Munn welcomed her daughter last month via a gestational surrogate. “Mei June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself sitting on her husband’s lap as she held their daughter in a hospital room.

