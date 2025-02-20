Olivia Munn never shies away from being candid about the experiences she has had in her life The actress recounted an incident when she turned down a hefty amount of cash in order to not open her mouth about a certain incident that occurred on a film set.

Munn opened up about this to Monica Lewinsky on her Reclaiming podcast. Without going in-depth about the incident, the actress shared that it occurred at the start of the #MeToo era.

The performer shared that there were things that occurred on a particular film set personally to her that were not “ok and it was so traumatic that I had to file complaints with the studio.”

She then recalled that it came to a stage where she was offered a lot of cash – seven figures– to accept thier apology, but it also arrived with an NDA.

Munn shared that it was not that he would have ever talked about it as she just desired to move past it all. The actress said that ‘s why she does not want to speak about the specific things that occurred in that situation.

The Trabsfotmest stars recalled refusing to sign the NDA and they said that she had to. Munn reflected on feeling that it was so “wrong.” She added, “It was the beginning of the #MeToo era and Time’s Up … when people were targeting anyone who signed an NDA and saying, ‘Oh, you only did it for the money.”

The actress said that she was scared that by signing the NDA, it would end up reversing any sort of “validity” to what occurred and she was worried that the studio, in an attempt to “diminish” her voice, would put out that she has signed an NDA for cash.

Munn shared that her lawyer encouraged her to take some time to think about it but she was adamant about her decision as she wanted to tell the other side of the legal team herself. She recalled that one person said to her that this was a lot of cash and that she would be “crazy” not to accept that.

Munn reflected, “And I said to him, ‘I know this is a lot of money to you, but it is not a lot of money for me to lose my voice.’ And we walked out of there, and I remember feeling so proud when I walked out.'”

The actress quipped that shortly after that incident NDAs were made illegal in California. The Predator star said that it wasn't at she would not have ended up with what she decided to do, it’s that she made that choice based on “anger” and that she had to “learn to rein in and use for my benefit.”

