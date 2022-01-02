Olivia Munn sends New Year wishes to fans with a CUTE snap of her and John Mulaney's newborn son Malcolm

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney recently welcomed their first child together, son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney and first introduced him on social media on Christmas. In a new post on Instagram, Munn shared a sweet snap of herself along with the little one as she sent out New Year wishes to fans. The adorable snap showed Olivia sweetly holding her son's hand.

The 41-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Saturday, January 1 to share a new photo of herself and her newborn baby and captioned it as, "Happy New Year." The cute snap received a lot of love from fans as well as those close to Olivia. The post received a lot of lovely comments from Munn's industry friends including the likes of Amanda Kloots.

While Mindy Kaling commented on the picture saying, "I fainted." Amanda Kloots also dropped a cute comment as she said, “Oh this makes me the happiest!!"

Olivia and her boyfriend John Mulaney welcomed their son into the world back in November. Previously, the comedian had confirmed that he was expecting his first baby with the actress during his appearance on Seth Meyers' talk show in September.

Olivia and John started dating after the latter filed for divorce from his wife Anna Marie Tendler. Following his divorce, the comedian spent some time in rehab for substance abuse issues. Mulaney has been open about drug abuse and also revealed how he found love amid a difficult year after he met Olivia during his interview with Seth Meyers.

