Olivia Munn Shares Glimpse Of John Mulaney Celebrating Father's Day With Son Malcolm; See HERE

Olivia Munn, The Newsroom star, is taking fans into her Father’s Day celebration. Taking to social media, she shared a glimpse with her husband, John Mulaney, celebrating Father’s Day. She was filled with love and appreciation for Mulaney. In the post, she also called John Mulaney the best dad. Meanwhile, even John Mulaney shared an adorable Father’s Day post on social media where he was seen spending time with his son. Take a look at Munn and Mulaney’s Father’s Day celebrations.

Olivia Munn shares sneak peek into her and John Mulaney’s Father's Day celebration

John Mulaney is having an extra special Father's Day. On Sunday, June 16, 2024, Mulaney was spending the occasion with his son and wife. On social media, Mulaney’s wife, Olivia Munn, gave fans a glimpse into their celebration.

On her Instagram stories, Munn shared an adorable video of John Mulaney walking with his 2-year-old son Malcom. She captioned the post and wrote, “He’s the best. And the best. Happy Father’s Day, @johnmulaney.”

Meanwhile, Mulaney, the 41-year-old comedian, also posted a lovely Instagram snapshot of himself laying out on the floor next to his 2-year-old son Malcom. although Mulaney didn't caption his image.

Olivia Munn once revealed how her son helped her during her cancer recovery

Olivia Munn's youngest family member made the most significant difference in her struggle with breast cancer. The Newsroom alum discussed how her 2-year-old son Malcolm played a vital role in her health journey.

In April of this year, Munn re-posted a video of herself and her son playing near a kiddie pool in the backyard on her Instagram Story on April 22, 2024. According to E! News, in a now-deleted Instagram story, she wrote, "This moment was last summer when I had already had three surgeries, and recovery mentally and physically was pretty rough. The smallest, silliest moments like this lift me up every single time. My Malcolm."

Meanwhile, Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. Which prompted her to have several surgeries within 30 days, including a lymph node dissection and a double mastectomy. Olivia Munn not only experienced significant pain in the aftermath of the treatments, but the inability to pick up her son made rehabilitation even more difficult.

