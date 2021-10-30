Olivia Munn shares how pregnancy brought up old body image insecurities

Actress Olivia Munn recently opened up about her pregnancy and revealed that she faced a lot of body image struggles when she first made her debut in Hollywood. The 41-year-old star, who recently announced that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney, spoke to Jessica Shaw on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight and opened up about her pregnancy insecurities, after seeing how pregnancy has changed her body.

The actress even compared the feeling to the kind of insecurity she felt while entering the industry years ago. "I was called so many things, that I was too big to be on TV. Then I would start to under-eat, 'cause I would hear those messages and I would try to take that message myself and be like, 'Fine you think I'm…sure call me fat, I'm fat, sure, whatever,'" she recalled.

To deal with the criticism, Munn said she would "try to take those things people were calling me, and try to own them myself," but she was struggling "behind the scenes," and consulting doctors and friends for tips to lose weight. She entered a cycle of "eating too much, overeating [and] under-eating," Munn recalled, which eventually led towards more criticism of her appearance.

Now, Munn added: "being pregnant has brought up all those feelings because there is so much of a, 'How am I supposed to do it right?' And I know there is no right, I understand that, but it's really hard, especially to have so many images in your face all the time of what truly looks like perfection."

