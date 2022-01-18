Olivia Munn shows how her and John Mulaney's son is a superhero as he 'naps like Spider-Man'; SEE PIC

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's son Malcolm already seems to be making his presence felt as a superhero, long before Marvel could approach him. The little one was captured in one of the sweetest moments by Munn who dropped a video on her Instagram where she showed the little one napping while his hands were seen nailing the iconic Spider-Man move.

Olivia along with the video of her little one captioned it as, "My baby naps like Spider-Man" In the video, little Malcolm was seen pointing his pinky and index finger while he held his hand in a small fist which resembled the same position the superhero holds his hands to shoot out his spider webs.

The new mommy herself was seen looking all calm as she cradled her baby boy while being dressed in a pink and blue tie-dye sweatshirt as she wrapped her baby in a grey and white blanket. Olivia was also seen wearing eyeglasses in the video. The actress has been regularly sharing updates of Malcolm on Instagram. Previously, she also dropped photos of her little one ahead of his first Christmas celebrations with family.

Check out Olivia Munn's post here:

Munn and Mulaney welcomed their first child together on November 24, 2021. The couple had confirmed their pregnancy in September after the comedian appeared Seth Meyers' talk show. Munn and Mulaney got together shortly after it was announced that he was divorcing his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, in May 2021. The divorce was finalized on January 6 of this year.

ALSO READ: Olivia Munn drops new photos of 'adora bao' son Malcolm with dad John Mulaney