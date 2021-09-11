Olivia Munn SPEAKS publicly about her pregnancy for the first time; Says 'feeling really good'

Olivia Munn is grateful for the support of other mothers as she prepares to give birth to her first child. The actress, who is expecting her first child with comedian John Mulaney, talked with Access about her collaboration with Petco on their mental health for dogs project, as well as an update on her pregnancy.

"I'm feeling really good. The outpouring of love and support has been really amazing," says Munn, 41. "There's a very real mom tribe that comes up — I've heard about it, but they've really come up in full force. And there's a really great dad tribe too. Everybody comes up and just really is so supportive and loving. It has really meant so much to me." When asked whether she wants to know the gender of their kid, the actress replied she may want to be surprised. “I haven’t decided if I’ll find out yet or not but I’ll take that to heart,” she said, adding, “It’s a good surprise to find out. There’s very few surprises in life.”

Meanwhile, Mulaney, 39, revealed that he and Munn were expecting a child during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” earlier this week. The comedian recounted his rehab treatments and seven-year split from his wife before adding, “I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia and we’re having a baby together.” He added, “I was nervous when I was about to say the news … I’m gonna be a dad!”

However, Mulaney began dating Munn in May, just days after announcing his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler.

