Olivia Munn talks about being 'excited' to embrace motherhood amid rumours of split from John Mulaney

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney recently became trending topics on Twitter following reports claiming that the duo had split hit the news. While there has been no official confirmation about the same, Olivia Munn who is currently expecting her first baby with Mulaney, opened up on motherhood and its connection to her upcoming film Violet. The actress in her recent interview revealed what she's most excited about when it comes to becoming a mom.

Without mentioning Mulaney amid reports of their breakup, Olivia while talking to Entertainment Tonight, spoke about being ready to embrace motherhood and how she discussed the same with her Violet director, Justine Bateman. Talking about what she's most excited about, Olivia said, "Justine and I had a long conversation about this the other day, honestly, I'm just excited about meeting whoever it is, and bringing a little person into this world."

It was confirmed by actor-comedian, John Mulaney during his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September that the couple was expecting their first child together. Mulaney also spoke about his whirlwind romance with Munn as he said, "I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together."

Olivia also previously debuted her baby bump on Instagram as she posed alongside her pets for an adorable snap. The 41-year-old actress previously also mentioned how grateful she was for the love and support she has received after Mulaney made a public statement about their pregnancy.

