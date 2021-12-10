Olivia Rodrigo ADMITS it was 'frustrating to see people discredit' her amid songwriting controversy

Olivia Rodrigo knows how to give credit where credit is due, but it hasn't always been easy for the pop artist to hear people critique her creative process. Rodrigo, 18, had a big year in 2021, beginning with the release of her first song "Drivers License" in January and culminating with seven Grammy nominations, a global tour announcement, and, most recently, being awarded Time's 2021 Entertainer of the Year.

However, success has not been without controversy, including two occasions in which Rodrigo added extra authorship credits to tunes on her first album Sour when fans spotted similarities to other successful songs. As per PEOPLE, Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro of Paramore were granted songwriting credit on "Good 4 U" in August owing to similarities to their 2007 hit "Misery Business." Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff were given writing credit on Rodrigo's song "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back," which interpolated the melody from their song "New Year's Day," right away, and the pair were later credited on "Déjà Vu," too, because its melody was inspired by the bridge of "Cruel Summer."

"It was really frustrating to see people discredit and deny my creativity," Rodrigo told Time of having to revise her credits. Meanwhile, Dan Nigro, her co-writer and producer, had a different take: "It seems like people get funny about things when songs become really popular," he told Time. The "Drivers License" singer went on to say that in her opinion, she's in her own lane, and whatever inspiration she pulls from others isn't an invitation to compare.

Regardless of the criticism, Rodrigo told the site that putting her emotions into singing is normal for her. She said as per PEOPLE, "Songwriting is the thing I take most seriously in my life. It's the most personally gratifying, too."

