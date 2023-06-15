Olivia Rodrigo announces new single 'Vampire'; Taylor Lautner has a hilarious Twilight style reaction

Olivia Rodrigo is making her comeback with a brand new single named ‘Vampire’ on June 30. The three-times Grammy winner has announced the release of her new song on Tuesday. Fans of Olivia went gaga after their favorite singer made an exciting announcement. Ahead of it’s release, ‘Vampire’ received some funny reactions from Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, and singer-songwriter Conan Gray. Read on

Olivia Rodrigo announces new single ‘Vampire’

The Amrican singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo took to her Instagram on Tuesday to announce the release date of her upcoming single ‘Vampire. The 20-year-old singer shared a black-and-white picture of her. In the picture, her neck can be seen tied up with a purple bandage symbolising a vampire wound. Rodrigo wrote, “my new song vampire is out june 30th! you can presave now. so excited for this ahhhhh!!!!!!!”

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner made a funny comment

As soon as Olivia announced her single, Twilight actor Taylor Lautner made a hilarious comment. He wrote, “K WHO TF BIT YOU.” For the unversed, Taylor played the role of the werewolf in the film Twilight which was the film adaptations of Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight book series.

On the other hand, Olivia’s best friend Conan Gray left a hilarious comment too. By quoting Kristen Stewart’s popular lines from Twilight, the singer-songwriter wrote, “i know what you are….,” and added a vampire emoji too. Singer Camila Cabello also shared her excitement by commenting heart eyes emojis.

Fans react to Olivia’s post

The SOUR hitmaker’s post received more than four million likes and almost 45 thousand comments. Fans could not hokd their excitement as one wrote, “A pleasure to thee.” Another one said, “I love vampires, this is perfect, ty for making a song i can add to my twilight playlist.” A third one wrote, “Queen is back again.” Numerous fans dropped red heart emojis and message like ‘can’t wait’ in the comments section.

What to expect from Olivia’s new single Vampire?

Reports claimed that there is an exciting message lies in Olivia’s upcoming new single Vampire. A press release shared a statement which said, “Vampire’ is the sound of an artist firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence… With ‘Vampire,’ she is poised to begin an exciting new chapter.”

