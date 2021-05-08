Olivia Rodrigo calls out criticism directed at her and Taylor Swift for writing emotional songs

Olivia Rodrigo slams 'BS' criticism that songwriters like her receive for writing about love and relationships.

Olivia Rodrigo has found massive success with her song Drivers License and recently opened up about her songwriting career and facing criticism over writing emotional songs. Rodrigo's second track "déjà vu" sparked a lot of speculations about it being based on her alleged ex-boyfriend and High School Musical series co-star Joshua Bassett. In a recent interview with Guardian, Rodrigo called out people criticising her for writing love-related songs.

Commenting on the criticism directed at artists like her and Taylor Swift, the singer said, "I'm a teenage girl, I write about stuff that I feel really intensely. And I feel heartbreak and longing really intensely. I think that's authentic and natural. I don't really understand what people want me to write about; do you want me to write a song about income taxes? How am I going to write an emotional song about that?"

Referring to the similar kind of flak faced by her favourite songwriter Swift, Rodrigo called it “sexist criticism" for being told that they only write songs about boys and said, "which is just BS in my mind”.

Further revealing the kind of emotions she would like to explore in her songs, Olivia told Guardian, "[Emotions] that are hard to talk about or aren't really socially acceptable, especially for girls. [Feelings like] anger, jealousy, spite, sadness, they're frowned-upon as bitchy and moaning and complaining or whatever. But I think they're such valid emotions."

Rodrigo has mentioned that she would like to concentrate on songwriting and her music at the moment.

ALSO READ: Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo opens up about experiencing 'identity crisis' as a young Disney star

Share your comment ×