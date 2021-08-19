Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X & MORE to perform at MTV Video Music Awards 2021

Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, Lorde, Lil Nas X, and Machine Gun Kelly are set to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which will be aired live from Barclays Centre in Brooklyn on September 12. The performance list has been announced at MTV’s official YouTube channel for fans who were eagerly anticipating this year’s musical acts.

According to MTV, via Rolling Stone, for Rodrigo’s debut stage, she is set to perform her famous song Good For U. As for Cabello, she will perform her brand new song Don’t Go Yet, and Machine Gun Kelly will perform his new single Papercuts. Lorde’s performance will be based on her upcoming album Solar Power. MTV hasn’t yet disclosed Lil Nas X’s performance, so fans of the singer will have to wait for further announcements.

Additional performers will also be announced soon! For the fans who’ve missed the nominations, Rodrigo and Lil Nas X have been nominated in five different categories at the 2021 VMAs. Rodrigo might win big in her debut year, as she is up for two of the most sought categories - Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, the latter being for her hit song Driver’s License. Machine Gun Kelly has been nominated for Best Alternative Video category for his song My Ex’s Best Friend.

Check out VMA’s post:

In 2020 VMAs, big acts including BTS, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Maluma, CNCO, Black Eyed Peas had graced the performance list. Fans are expecting some of these acts this year as well.

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2021 Nominees: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo & BTS take the lead