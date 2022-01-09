Olivia Rodrigo celebrates Drivers License turning one with a throwback clip: Music is the most magical thing

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a throwback video singing her hit song 'Drivers License' to mark its first anniversary. Taking to her social media platform, the singer posted a black-and-white clip of her singing the song and penned a heartfelt note for her fans.

"Happy first birthday to the little song that changed my whole life," she penned. Speaking of the video, Rodrigo admitted that she took the video after writing Drivers License for the first time and found it appropriate to post on its 1st anniversary. "I made this video a day or two after I wrote drivers license in my living room (with a very squeaky sustain pedal lol)," she wrote further.

Opening up about how the song 'changed' her life, Rodrigo went ahead to laud her creation and thanked her fans for supporting her throughout her music career. "Crazy to think how quickly life changes. thank u to everyone who has supported me so tenderly. music is the most magical thing in the world," she noted.

In the video, she can be seen singing a draft of the song in a monochrome setting. Fans took to the comments section to hail her voice and laud the singer for her incredible song. "So happy for you sweet girl, keep spreading your talents and light to the world!" an Instagram user commented. "I say that’s my baby and I’m really proud," another fan left a sweet comment for Rodrigo.

