Olivia Rodrigo clarifies Joe Biden's 'strange' gift to her is an ice cream scoop & NOT a shoehorn

Olivia Rodrigo has clarified that the 'strange' gift that US President Joe Biden gave her during her appearance at the White House in July was not a 'shoehorn' as she had mentioned earlier in The Jimmy Kimmel Live, but an ice cream scoop! Taking to Instagram, the singer gushed about the show and reacted to the part where she mistakenly mentioned shoehorns.

For those unversed, Rodrigo had previously visited the White House to preach to youngsters about the importance of vaccines and being sufficiently protected during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Even if you are young and not immunocompromised, getting your Covid vaccination is the best thing you can do for your health and your loved ones’ health. YOU have the power to save lives," she had previously said. She even went ahead to take a selfie with Biden and mentioned that she had a great time at the White House. During Jimmy Kimmel Live, she also told the host about being careful of the different artefacts kept inside the Presidential house which hold genuine importance including the plates in which George Washington used to dine.

However, the Good 4 U singer has now revealed that her mother made her believe that the 'strange' gift Biden gave her was a shoehorn! "Also thank u to my mom who told me this president Biden ice cream scoop was a shoe horn and let me repeat it on national television lolllll [sic]," Rodrigo penned, alongside some behind-the-scenes pictures from the show.

Well, fans are indeed glad to know that the gift wasn't a shoehorn but an ice cream scoop!

ALSO READ: Olivia Rodrigo REVEALS Joe Biden gave her 'strange' gifts during her White House visit