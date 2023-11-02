Olivia Rodrigo dating Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge: Reports

Olivia Rodrigo, the chart-topping pop star, is reportedly dating Louis Partridge, who is known for his role as Viscount Tewskbury in Enola Holmes. The rumored couple's relationship appears to have started during Olivia's visit to London, where she was with her close friend, singer Conan Gray. Rodrigo was previously linked to DJ Zack Bia

Sparks fly in London between Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge

According to PageSix, sources reveal that Olivia and Louis, both 20 years old, have been practically inseparable over the past few days. Their connection reportedly began through mutual acquaintances earlier in the year, leading to frequent texting. During Olivia's stay in London, the two have had dinners and enjoyed nights out on the town. The source said, “They have been for dinners and nights out. They hit a club together on Friday night and were acting very couple-y. It’s really sweet to see her happy.”

Olivia Rodrigo's previous romances

Olivia Rodrigo's dating history has always been a subject of public interest. Before these dating rumors, she was involved with DJ Zack Bia. However, their relationship, which was confirmed in February 2022, fizzled out after approximately six months. Despite speculation that Olivia's song Vampire was inspired by her past relationship, DJ Zack Bia downplayed any drama and said that the relationship ended due to their busy schedules.

Olivia Rodrigo's romantic life has often been a topic of discussion and interpretation among her dedicated fans. From her hit song Drivers License, which fueled rumors of a love triangle with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-stars Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter, to her recent rumored relationship with Louis Partridge, Rodrigo has always been in the spotlight not just with her music but also with her personal life.

