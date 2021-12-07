Olivia Rodrigo fangirls over Avril Lavigne; Says ‘I look up to you so much’

Young singer Olivia Rodrigo recently had her own fangirl moment when she met fellow female artist and singer Avril Lavigne. The 18-year-old Drivers License singer was recently honoured with the Songwriter of the Year award at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch by Lavigne and while accepting the award, Rodrigo admitted she was a huge fan of the 37-year-old singer.

In her acceptance speech, she said: "First of all, I want to thank Avril for coming here today. I am such a massive fan of you I look up to you so much. So, this is so surreal for me. Thank you for the love and support. I've been writing songs since I was like five years old and my favourite part about all of this is that feeling of writing a song that perfectly captures how you feel … so to accept an award for songwriting is really meaningful to me."

She added: "I wrote 'driver's license' about this really hard time for my life, I watched it affect so many people regardless of sexual orientation, or gender or age. And to me, it's a really beautiful thing about art, and that was so special for me to not only see how universal all those feelings were, but how music can bring us all together and make us feel less alone."

After the event, Olivia also took to Instagram and expressed her gratefulness for the honour. She wrote: "Thank u @shirleyhalperin and @variety for naming me songwriter of the year and thank u sweet avril for giving it to meeee." Lavigne took to the comments and responded: "You're an amazing songwriter. Congrats on everything!"

