Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about ‘terrifying’ experience of growing up in the limelight

Pop icon and teen singer Olivia Rodrigo recently opened up about her experience growing up in the spotlight! Speaking to Teen Vogue, the 18-year-old, got candid about the pressure of growing up in the spotlight and said it's a "terrifying thought."

"When you're in the industry, you're sort of treated like a child but expected to act like an adult. That's a really terrifying thought, to think that I'm not allowed to make any mistakes, because I think that's how you grow as a person. I'm no different from any other 18-year-old out there. I'm definitely going to make a lot of mistakes in my life and in my career probably too. That's just life," she said.

Talking about the impact of social media and how it’s affecting young women, Olivia said: "It's so frustrating to see young girls held to a completely different standard than other people. Social media is making it even harder for young girls to grow up. I don't even think it's about me being like, 'Oh, I'm hurt to see people say mean things about me or my friends,' it's really toxic for young girls to open their Snapchat app and see the articles about young women who are just sharing their art and existing in the world, and watching them being torn apart for doing absolutely nothing."

Previously, just last month, while chatting with Vogue Singapore, Rodrigo opened up about her mental health. "I'm taking it one step at a time. It can be really tough on your mental health, though. I'm grateful for the people who like me for me, and keep me separated from all the noise and tabloids or what people are saying about me on social media. That's always been a top priority," she said.

Also Read: Olivia Rodrigo REVEALS the 'struggle' of growing up in the social media age: I wish they knew the real me