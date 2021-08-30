Olivia Rodrigo gets support from Maroon 5's Adam Levine amid copying accusations for Sour album

Olivia Rodrigo found an unlikely supporter amid copying accusations on her recently released Sour album as the Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine expressed his views on the controversy. Levine defended Rodrigo saying it was a "natural thing" to happen to when it comes to songwriting. The Grammy-Award-winning singer stated that writing music can be tricky and explained how artists could end up copying someone "inadvertently."

Taking to his Instagram stories on Friday, Levine weighed in on the recent controversy over Rodrigo ripping of Paramore and Elvis Costello's songs in her debut album Sour. In a video shared on his Instagram story, the Maroon 5 singer said, "Look, these are tricky things and anyone who’s ever written a song knows that you rip something off inadvertently, and it makes it to tape, and then it’s released and then there’s a lawsuit."

He further added saying, "It’s a natural thing for it to happen, and sometimes it gets ugly and sometimes it’s warranted that people take legal action. Sometimes it’s not warranted that people take legal action. And I think there’s definitely become more of a gray area that’s reared its ugly head these days", via Page Six.

While Rodrigo's album has been performing extremely well on the Billboard charts despite all the controversy surrounding it, Levine too seemed to hint that it's time for new artists to interpret and present music in their own ways. The singer mentioned in his video that he thinks it's "cool" for an artist to introduce a new generation to different musical ideas that may have taken inspiration from previous generations.

After Rodrigo was accused of her hit song Good 4 U being copied from Paramore's hit, the 18-year-old singer added the band's Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro to writing credits for the song in her album.

