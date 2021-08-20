Olivia Rodrigo GUSHES over Lady Gaga as she deems Poker Face singer the ‘best performer of our generation’

Driver’s License singer Olivia Rodrigo recently revealed that she’s a huge fan of pop icon Lady Gaga! The 18-year-old superstar spoke to Konbini, and during the candid chat, she opened up about the 35-year-old Poker Face singer.

While talking about her favourite artist in the interview, which also include Lorde and Jack White, the star was asked about her favorite live performance and she quickly said Lady Gaga‘s Paparazzi performance from the 2009 MTV VMAs. “She acts this whole thing out – it’s incredible. I love Lady Gaga. I think she’s like the best performer of our generation. Just watching her on the piano is just incredible, and so magical,” she gushed.

During the chat, Olivia also revealed her favorite songs, mentioning Adele‘s Someone Like You and Dua Lipa‘s Levitating. She also said her parents love The Killers, and she grew up listening to them in the car!

In other news, last week while talking to Variety, Olivia opened up about the advice she received from not only Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. “It’s so nice to be welcomed into the music industry and so great to be supportive of other women,” Olivia said. “Taylor wrote me a letter a while ago, and she wrote something about how you make your own luck in the world, and how you treat other people always comes back to you.” She also opened up about the advice Selena gave her: “I met Selena, and she was so kind. She talked to me a lot about prioritizing mental health, which I think is really important in this industry.”

