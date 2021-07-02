Olivia Rodrigo introduced Adam Faze as her 'boyfriend' during Space Jam 2 premiere?

Olivia Rodrigo reportedly went public with her new romance as she was spotted holding hands with Adam Faze during a recent event.

Olivia Rodrigo's recently released album, Sour was full of break-up anthems and just when fans thought the singer was still dealing with her split from High School Musical: The Musical series co-star Joshua Bassett, it seems the Drivers License singer has found love again. The 18-year-old singer reportedly made her new romance with producer Adam Faze official during a recent appearance at Space Jam 2 premiere.

According to E!, Rodrigo attended the premiere of Space Jam 2 with Faze as her plus one. A source close to Olivia who attended the premiere party also informed E! that she introduced Adam as "her boyfriend". The insider further stated that the two weren't trying to hide their romance and said, "Olivia was in great spirits celebrating Space Jam 2 last night. They were really cute together and weren't trying to hide their affection at all."

The premiere saw several A-listers including Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez. It seems several people in attendance noticed Rodrigo and Faze's new romance as the two "felt comfortable and newish, and it seemed like he also knew a lot of people there" as per Stuart Brazell who attended the party and informed the same to E!

Olivia reportedly met Adam through a few common friends. The duo has known each other for the past few months.

While it has been widely speculated that Rodrigo's album Sour revolved around her relationship with Bassett, the actor recently while speaking to GQ responded to the rumours saying, "people don't know what they're talking about" and added that he has nothing but respect for Olivia.

ALSO READ: Courtney Love accuses Olivia Rodrigo of copying Hole's album cover: It's rude not to be asked

Share your comment ×