Olivia Rodrigo Joins FireAid Benefit Concert To Support Victims Of L.A. Wildfires; Details Inside

Olivia Rodrigo is the newest member to join the FireAid concert to voice her support for the victims of the brutal Los Angeles fires. In addition to the Traitor crooner, the reports from TMZ revealed that Peso Pluma and Stevie Wonder will also be present at the event.

Previously, it was announced that Gwen Stefani would step up to the stage to bring back her band after No Doubt’s reunion at Coachella last year.

The FireAid team took to their Instagram to reveal details of the band, which is set to perform on January 30, for a good cause. The post was also shared by the Rich Girl singer on her social media story. They wrote, “JUST ADDED: NO DOUBT. January 30th.”

Meanwhile, the concert will be held amidst the rebuilding of Southern California after the state faced one of the brutal calamities, which went on to burn properties worth millions and destroy life and land.

As per the reports of Live Nation, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Green Day, and Jelly Roll will also mark their presence on the night of the concert.

The event will also feature performances by Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and Tate McRae, all of whom advocate for fire relief. This will be the first time the audience will witness the musicians crooning together on the same stage.

Moreover, the reports of Live Nation also went on to reveal that the concert is expected to raise funds for the displaced families and communities while also coming up with support to avoid destruction via such calamities in the future.

The concert will be available to stream on Apple Music, Apple TV+, Netflix/Tudum, and various other platforms.

