Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett twin in black at High School Musical Season 3 premiere; PICS

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett recently reunited at the Season 3 premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The rumoured exes looked stunning as they walked the red carpet and were even seen twinning in black. The duo also posed together at the event and were all smiles were doing so suggesting that they are on good terms.

While Olivia and Joshua never confirmed they were dating, fans of the series have suspected that they were together and that Bassett was the subject of Rodrigo’s hit song Drivers License as well as a number of other songs from her debut album Sour which consisted of breakup anthems. Rodrigo also addressed the rumours and spoke about who inspired the songs and stated that it was the "least important" part of the song for her.

As for the duo's appearance at the premiere, Olivia was seen wearing a stunning black two-piece with chunky platform heels and also sheer tights. Bassett also looked dapper as he donned a classic satin black suit for the event.

As for the new season of High School Musical, the series, it takes place mostly at "Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers prepare for unforgettable summer full of romance and night outs. The third season is also confirmed to be a sendoff for Olivia and her character Nini. The singer will only be a "special guest star" in the new episodes.

