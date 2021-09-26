Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Jacob Elordi and more attend Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala; PICS

It was a star-studded evening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening gala in Los Angeles as several celebrities walked the green carpet looking their stunning best. The star-studded evening of Saturday, September 25 saw some major celebs donning stylish appearances including the likes of Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom among others.

Lady Gaga surprised everyone as she flaunted a blonde look teamed up with a gorgeous strapless black gown along with a blue shawl wrapped around her arm. The singer brought some old Hollywood charm with her look. Also making a stunning appearance at the evening was Olivia Rodrigo who wore a daring strapless black gown.

Also seen at the event were celebs such as Anna Kendrick, Jacob Elordi, Nicole Kidman among others. As reported by Variety, the event co-chaired by Ava DuVernay, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum, honoured Sophia Loren and filmmaker Haile Gerima. Also, Tom Hanks, Annette Bening and Bob Iger's fundraising efforts for the museum were celebrated.

Check out the photos from the event here:

The guest list for the event included major celebs such as Cher, Queen Latifah, Angela Bassett, Kate Hudson, Spike Lee, Patty Jenkins, Tiffany Haddish and more. As for the venue of the star-studded evening, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is located on the Los Angeles County Museum of Art campus and has been designed by architect Renzo Piano. After the special opening night gala, the museum is all set to open to the public on September 30, 2021.

