Olivia Rodrigo OPENS UP about going to therapy: I’ve learned so much about myself

Looks like Olivia Rodrigo is making her therapist proud. The 18-year-old singer said that she's been seeing a therapist for the last two years to prioritize her mental health and that it's made a huge impact.

"I hadn't really started going until I was 16, and that was a really big, life-changing moment, and I've learned so much about myself," she said on CBS Sunday Morning as per PEOPLE. However, Rodrigo, whose father is a therapist, acknowledged that getting treatment for mental health issues may be stigmatizing, but that overcoming that stigma — as well as the unjustified views of the peanut gallery — was critical.

Meanwhile, the actor from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series also said that just because she sings about sorrow and suffering doesn't mean she can't see the bright side of things as well. She said as per PEOPLE, "A lot of people think, listening to my music, that I'm a really sad, depressed person and that couldn't be farther from the truth. Definitely not at all crying on my bedroom floor all the time. But it's fun to write about stuff like that — like if I was just writing about how I was happy, going to get my iced latte every morning, nobody would listen to it, it wouldn't be interesting."

Interestingly, Rodrigo just entered an exclusive music club, being the first artist to achieve four Pop Airplay top 10s from a debut album since Lady Gaga over a decade ago, thanks to her numerous chart successes since the release of "Drivers License" at the start of 2021. This year, "Drivers License," "Good 4 U," "Deja Vu," and "Traitor" all charted in the top ten. Rodrigo's chart-topping Sour album contains all four tracks, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and remained there for a total of five weeks.

