Olivia Rodrigo opens up on crediting Taylor Swift for her recent song & what she borrowed from her idol

Olivia Rodrigo gave Taylor Swift and her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff a songwriting credit for her song titled "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back."

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift dished out new friendship goals when they met at the Brit Awards 2021 last month. Olivia dropped her debut album Sour and has since then making international waves. The album went on to become a big hit as it climbed up the the No. 1 sport on the Billboard 200 chart and also garnered the biggest release for an album in 2021. The singer has been open about her admiration for her idol Taylor Swift and how she inspires her.

For the unversed, Olivia even gave Taylor and her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff a songwriting credit for her song titled "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back." In a new interview with Zach Sang, Olivia revealed how the credit came about it and why did she credit Taylor for the piece.

Olivia said, "We interpolated 'New Year's Day,' which is Taylor's song from Reputation. I came up with the '1 Step Forward' concept, and I sort of wrote a verse and a chorus… I was in the car on a road trip, and when I got home, I decided to sing it over the chords of 'New Year's Day.' I think they're really beautiful chords. I was lucky enough to get that approved, and it's on the record now."

She added, "I really sort of loved that concept of '1 step forward, 3 steps back'. Somebody texted it to me once, and I was like, 'Ooo, that's really interesting. I've never heard somebody say something like that.' I thought it would be a cool way to describe this toxic, sort of manipulative, relationship."

Taylor and Olivia also delighted fans with their super fun photos from the Brit Awards 2021.

