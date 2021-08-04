Olivia Rodrigo opens up on her brief dating app experience: It was so vomit

Olivia Rodrigo is currently on a career-high and the 18-year-old singer seems to be sure that dating is not currently among her top priorities. After topping charts with her song Drivers License, Rodrigo recently also dropped her debut album Soul which has got everyone discussing her love life considering fans believe her break-up songs to have a connection to her ex-boyfriend and High School Musical co-star Joshua Bassett.

In a recent interview with GQ though, Rodrigo addressed the status of love life currently and also revealed having been on the celebrity dating app, Raya a while ago. While describing her experience on the same, the singer said, "It was so vomit. Like, I could not."

Adding further about how she's glad to be focussing on work right now, Olivia quipped, "I'm so happy for the first time in so long, I just don't want to f**k with it, you know what I mean? I just love my girlfriends and love my job and am exactly where I've always wanted to be. Everything else is just icing on the cake."

While Rodrigo made no mention about her current relationship, it has been widely reported that she's seeing producer Adam Faze and not long ago was also reportedly spotted getting cosy with him during the Space Jam 2 premiere.

On the professional front, Olivia is enjoying a lot of praises from her music industry peers as well and artists such as Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Cardi B have previously expressed their appreciation for her. Recently, Rodrigo also made a trip to the White House as US President appointed the teen artist to help encourage youth vaccinations against COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo bond with a hug at Happier Than Ever album release party