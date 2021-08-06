Olivia Rodrigo REACTS to Courtney Love’s plagiarism accusation: I’m just flattered she knows I exist

Olivia Rodrigo has recently opened up on Courtney Love’s comments about the former’s ‘Sour Prom’ concert film promo image. Love has stated that she finds the Driver’s License singer’s promo image rather too similar to one of her album covers. Captioning a now-deleted post as, “Spot the difference! #twinning,” and tagging Rodrigo, Love criticized her of not informing about the stark similarities in the two posters.

In a recent interview with GQ, via ET Canada, Love was asked about the incident and her reaction to the accusation of plagiarizing one of Courtney Love’s posters. Without giving off much, Rodrigo stated, “To be honest, I’m just flattered that Courtney Love knows that I exist.” The pictures in question have a similar setup of a prom queen holding a bouquet of flowers while wearing a tiara, and with smudged mascara running down their face.

Check out Olivia Rodrigo’s Tweet:

since i never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs). SOUR prom the concert film comes out Tuesday!!!! @youtubemusic @TMobile pic.twitter.com/7j1dvKVyWP — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) June 23, 2021