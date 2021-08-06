Olivia Rodrigo REACTS to Courtney Love’s plagiarism accusation: I’m just flattered she knows I exist
Olivia Rodrigo has recently opened up on Courtney Love’s comments about the former’s ‘Sour Prom’ concert film promo image. Love has stated that she finds the Driver’s License singer’s promo image rather too similar to one of her album covers. Captioning a now-deleted post as, “Spot the difference! #twinning,” and tagging Rodrigo, Love criticized her of not informing about the stark similarities in the two posters.
In a recent interview with GQ, via ET Canada, Love was asked about the incident and her reaction to the accusation of plagiarizing one of Courtney Love’s posters. Without giving off much, Rodrigo stated, “To be honest, I’m just flattered that Courtney Love knows that I exist.” The pictures in question have a similar setup of a prom queen holding a bouquet of flowers while wearing a tiara, and with smudged mascara running down their face.
Check out Olivia Rodrigo’s Tweet:
since i never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs). SOUR prom the concert film comes out Tuesday!!!! @youtubemusic @TMobile pic.twitter.com/7j1dvKVyWP
— Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) June 23, 2021
Reacting to Courtney’s now deleted post, which spotted similarities between the two pictures, Rodrigo had penned a heartfelt comment. “love u and live through this sooooo much,” she said. Courtney did not miss the opportunity to reply back, “My favourite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note.” Love even took to expressing her feelings over the apparent plagiarism involved. “It’s on GEFFEN,” she began. Geffen is the label that released Love’s Live Through This. “I’ve informed her I await her flowers and note. I sure hope it’s long. Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let’s see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing ? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone [sic] this happens ? I’d be real rich,” Love said.
The singer also added that she comes across situations like this a lot, ‘but manners is manners.’
ALSO READ: Olivia Rodrigo talks about the music industry still ‘manipulating & bullying young women’ like Britney Spears