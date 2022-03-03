Olivia Rodrigo receives Billboard's Woman of the Year honour, says 'It is absolutely surreal'

The rising pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo is honoured by Billboard as the Woman of the Year. The 19-year-old singer has taken the world by storm with her recent album Sour. Rodrigo first became a big hit with her debut song Drivers License which garnered an instant uproar from all over the world and propelled her career to newer heights.

In a chat with ET, Rodrigo opened up about getting the award at such a young age and expressed her gratitude, she exclaimed, "Oh my gosh, it's incredible," she went on to add, "I mean, writing songs is just my favourite thing in the whole world, and so to be recognized in this way, is absolutely surreal." The Disney star continued, "I'm just so grateful to everyone who has supported me this year." Rodrigo also revealed that she was "excited for what's to come," hinting at a possible upcoming release.

The outlet asked the pop star what she would tell her past self now that she had become of the most sought singer in the world, to which Rodrigo replied "I would tell her to keep working hard, and that everything's gonna work out and it always does."

Meanwhile, besides earning such an honourable award, Rodrigo has also paved her way through the big leagues as the Good For You singer was nominated for 7 Grammy Awards this year including the four main categories which consist of Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Rodrigo is expected to win a storm at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards which is set to be held on April 4, 2022.

