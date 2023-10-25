Olivia Rodrigo reveals fear of 'ghosts' and haunting house detection secrets; DEETS inside

Olivia Rodrigo, the ever-sensational pop singer, started with a bang. Ever since her debut album came out in 1929, she has been all the rage. Rodrigo has some of the most viral tunes under her name. Even with her second album, she has been a big hit. Rodrigo, the younger daughter, has achieved a lot of milestones professionally, and now she is looking to achieve a milestone in her personal life and is looking for her first house. Speaking about looking for a house in a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Rodrigo revealed her fear of ghosts and how she detected if a house was haunted or not.

Olivia Rodrigo reveals her fear of ghosts and house detection secrets

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Rodrigo was discussing anything and everything music-related and family-related. During a candid conversation, when Kimmel asked her what kind of house she was looking for, Rodrigo revealed her fear of ghosts.

The Vampire singer said, “I'm not good at making big decisions. The thing is, I love old houses, but I'm terrified of ghosts, so it doesn't really go well together.” Kimme then asked her how she figured out if a house was haunted.

To which she replied, “It's just a feeling, you know, that every time I walk into a house, the first thing that I ask the realtor is, "Did the last owner die in this house and before they can get the word yes out, I'm like, Beautiful home, beautiful home, hope, like the past owner is like happy in heaven, like love it, like I just don't want to to upset an I mean do you."

She then shared an experience as she went house hunting with a friend and said, “I mean one of the houses I went to the other day was so creepy. I like walked in, and our mutual friend actually was with me, and she walked in, and we were looking around, and her phone just goes take care, and then turns off, and I was like, Nope, not staying in this house gotta get right out, left, didn't buy the house."

Olivia Rodrigo then discussed whether she had seen a ghost

In the same interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Rodrigo spoke about her fear of ghosts and also revealed whether she had seen a ghost or not. She said she hadn't, but did reveal a haunting story her mom had experienced once.

The Drivers License singer said, "My mom, actually, I don't have any ghost stories knocking on wood for myself, but my mom, when she was my age, was living in her parent's house, and they bought the house for really cheap like my grandparents were like, Yay, great deal for this huge house and my mom was going to bed in the middle of the night, and she saw a man descending the stairs into the basement, but she didn't say anything. I don't know why she thought in her head, "Oh, whatever, I'm just going to go back to bed and pull the sheets over my head.”

She then said, “My mom didn't say anything about it for 25 years and recently my grandma and my mom and I were having this conversation, and my grandma's like, Oh, remember that house that we got for so cheap? Yeah, we got it because a man died in the basement."

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo is preparing for her Guts World Tour, which is going to start next year in February.

