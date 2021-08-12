Olivia Rodrigo REVEALS how Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez welcomed her in the industry with sweet gestures

Olivia Rodrigo has quickly become a sensation in the music industry and the 18-year-old is getting all the right advice from her seniors Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. In her recent interview with Variety, Olivia opened up about receiving a warm welcome in the industry from Swift and Gomez in their own respective ways. While Taylor wrote Olivia a handwritten letter that consisted of an inspiring message, Gomez on the other hand during their meet gave the singer some important advice.

Rodrigo is known to be a huge fan of Swift and has often mentioned how she is highly inspired by her songwriting style. While sharing details about Taylor's letter to her, Olivia mentioned, "She [Taylor Swift] wrote me a letter a while ago, and she wrote something about how you make your own luck in the world, and how you treat other people always comes back to you."

As for her and Selena's interaction, Olivia recalled how the Wolves singer gave her some important advice about starting out at a young age in the industry and how important it is to prioritize one's mental health. She said, “I met Selena, and she was so kind. She talked to me a lot about prioritizing mental health, which I think is really important in this industry", via Variety.

Olivia's debut album, Sour has already been getting a lot of praises from fans and the singer in her recent interview mentioned how much the support of her fans means to her, especially when they express how her songs are relatable to them. Rodrigo seems to be heading for a successful year already considering she recently bagged five nods at the Video Music Awards 2021.

