Olivia Rodrigo REVEALS Joe Biden gave her 'strange' gifts during her White House visit

Olivia Rodrigo opens up about receiving some ‘strange’ gifts from US President Joe Biden during her visit to the White House in July. For the unversed, Rodrigo had visited the place to urge the younger generation to take their vaccination jabs against COVID-19. During her interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Rodrigo revealed her entire experience meeting Biden.

The Good 4 U singer said everyone was “kind” to her including the President and Dr. Fauci. In one of her previous posts about the visit, Rodrigo had thanked the organizers along with the President, Vice President, and Dr. Fauci for welcoming her with open arms. “Even if you are young and not immunocompromised, getting your Covid vaccination is the best thing you can do for your health and your loved ones’ health. YOU have the power to save lives,” she had penned.

In the chat with host Kimmel, Rodrigo shared her experience of stepping inside the White House. Calling the place “the coolest,” Rodrigo hilariously joked, “I was scared I was going to sneeze and break a priceless artefact. It was crazy. But I walked out, didn’t break anything. Thank God.” She told Jimmy about the “crazy stuff” that the place had including the plates in which George Washington would have his dinner!

Later, Rodrigo revealed that Biden gave her some ‘strange’ gifts including M&Ms and a “shoehorn.” Kimmel laughingly added, “Well, if you ever thought Joe Biden was too old to be president. Now we know he is,” Kimmel laughed. “He is giving out shoehorns.”

Rodrigo attended the event dressed in white platforms and a pink tweed skirt suit which grabbed major headlines.

