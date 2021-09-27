Olivia Rodrigo REVEALS the 'struggle' of growing up in the social media age: I wish they knew the real me

Olivia Rodrigo is already becoming one of the most sought after musicians and winning accolades at 18 and as a young artist, the singer has to deal with a lot in the social media age. In her recent interview with Vogue Singapore, Olivia opened up about her struggle with social media and how she has been handling her mental health amid the sudden success and superstardom she achieved after her hit single Drivers Licence.

The 18-year-old singer's career has just begun and amid all the fanfare, Rodrigo mentions that she is taking "one step at a time" when it comes to soaking it all in, be it people's appreciation or keeping out the noise that comes with fame. One of the bigger issues today that artists have to deal with is social media which comes with its own share of bullying and pressure.

While talking about what it's like to grow up in the social media age, Rodrigo told Vogue Singapore, "It’s hard to grow up on social media. Even now, I still struggle with it. You look at social media and see the perfect parts of people’s lives and it’s so hard not to compare your life to theirs. It’s even weird for me to see my Instagram page; that’s what people think of me but that doesn’t feel like me. I wish they knew the real me."

Olivia also agreed that even as social media comes with its own perils, it has also become the platform to initiate change. Maintaining that it is a "strange identity" to grow up with, the Good 4 U singer stated that there's both a good and a bad side to it.

Rodrigo became an overnight success with her song Drivers Licence following which she also released her debut album Sour that has been topping charts ever since its release. The singer recently also bagged some major honours at the MTV Video Music Awards as she took home three awards including, Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Push performance of the year.

ALSO READ: Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Jacob Elordi and more attend Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala; PICS