Olivia Rodrigo REVEALS why she wasn't a part of any Saturday Night Live skits: I was so nervous

Olivia Rodrigo, who has taken the world by storm with her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Drivers Licence, shared the honest reason why she only performed at Saturday Night Live, keeping away from the skits.

Olivia Rodrigo recently appeared on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash-Up, where she spoke candidly about her new album Sour, appearing on Saturday Night Live and what her fans have thought and said about her lyrics. Similar to Taylor Swift, Olivia's fans love to decode her lyrics trying to uncover the inspiration behind her songs. According to Rodrigo, people speculate anyway, irrespective of it being specific or really broad.

Given that the Deja Vu singer is a really specific and personal songwriter, she was pretty sure that she wasn't going to change her style based on fear of what people on the Internet were going to say. Moreover, speaking of her SNL stint, Olivia had particularly kept away from being a part of skits given how nervous she is to perform. The 18-year-old singer confessed, "I think that’d be so cool to do in the future. SNL was actually like my second performance ever, my first was the Brits in the UK which was insane. I was so nervous, I was like ‘I don’t want to do any sketches I’m just so nervous to do my songs. So, I don’t know if they had any in mind for me or not, but hopefully, I’ll get to go another time and that would be something I’d love to do.”

Meanwhile, netizens have been going nuts about Olivia's rapport with Taylor after they finally met at the Brit Awards 2021. Rodrigo took to Instagram to share the amazing picture of Olivia posing ecstatically with Taylor donning her best pout. Rodrigo and Taylor's virtual interactions had led to netizens going gaga over their camaraderie. Taylor had also shared Olivia's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Drivers License on her Instagram page saying, "I say that's my baby and I'm proud." Olivia is also known for making and releasing several covers of songs by Taylor Swift.

