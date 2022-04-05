Olivia Rodrigo sings and dances with Paris Hilton at the after party celebrating her Grammy wins

Grammys 2022 turned out to be a big night for Olivia Rodrigo who took home three big awards as she won Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. The 19-year-old singer was thrilled to have received the coveted honours. Given that her wins called for a major celebration, Olivia joined Paris Hilton for an after-party.

In the photos and videos shared by Hilton as well as Rodrigo, it is evident that the duo had an amazing time together. Olivia also joined Paris, in the DJ's booth as seen in one of the videos. Paris was seen playing songs in a DJ booth which was set up against a jumbo screen that read "baby's first Grammy's." The duo were also seen singing and dancing together in other videos including one where Paris was seen singing her 2006 single Stars Are Blind.

Sharing a few photos from the bash on her own Instagram, Olivia wrote, "hop out at the afterpartyyyyyy ily @parishilton." The photos showed Rodrigo and Hilton posing together in their stunning looks from the bash. Hilton also commented on a photo of Rodrigo holding her three Grammys. "So proud of you beautiful. Best time celebrating with you last night!!"

Apart from her award wins on the big night, Olivia was also trending on social media thanks to her viral moment with BTS member V during their performance at the Grammys ceremony. A video of the duo sharing a sweet moment amid the band's Butter performance left social media in a tizzy as V was seen whispering something in her ear.

