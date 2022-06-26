Olivia Rodrigo sings 'F**k You' to Supreme Court justices at Glastonbury festival after Roe v Wade ruling

Olivia Rodrigo teamed up with Lily Allen for her recent performance at the Glastonbury festival and dedicated a song to the US Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v Wade that protected abortion rights. Reacting to the same, Rodrigo said, "I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this."

Sharing her shock and disgust over the decision, Olivia further added, "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s**t about freedom. This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you."

Olivia called on stage Lily Allen to join for the performance as she sang the latter's popular song F**k You. Before calling Allen on stage, the Drivers License singer introduced her saying, "I think she’s the most incredible songwriter, the most incredible artist, the most incredible person, and I’m so lucky that she’s here singing with me today", via Billboard.

Olivia has been among a host of other artists from the music industry including Taylor Swift who have called out the US Supreme Court's decision to strike down the protection of reproductive rights for women. Speaking up against the same, Swift wrote on social media that she's "terrified" how after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies the recent court ruling has stripped them of it.

